Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 59-Year-Old Critically Injured by Minor Biker In Girgaon

Pinaki Dey, a 59-year-old director at a software company, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a minor on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. The accident occurred on Tuesday evening as Dey exited the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaum, where his wife was undergoing treatment.

Dey stepped out to get dinner when the speeding motorcycle, coming from Prathana Samaj, struck him while he was crossing RR Road. Witnesses reported that the rider fled the scene immediately after the collision. Dey was quickly taken back to the hospital, where medical staff recognized him as a patient’s relative and alerted his family.

Currently on ventilator support, Dey has sustained multiple injuries, including significant trauma to his head, and has undergone several surgeries. His wife, Reema Dey, shared that he lost a considerable amount of blood and is under close medical observation.

The police have identified the minor rider and issued a notice, while Hemant Gomane, the bike’s owner, is facing charges as well. They are being prosecuted under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Blood samples from the minor have been collected, but initial assessments indicated he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.