Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Police Seek Cancellation of Accused Mihir Shah's Driving License

The Worli Police are taking stringent actions against Mihir Rajesh Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case. Mihir, driving under the influence of alcohol, collided with an Activa, resulting in the tragic death of Kaveri Nakhwa. In response to this incident, the Worli Police are planning to write a letter to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) requesting the cancellation of Mihir Shah's driving license, which was originally issued by the Palghar RTO when he was 19 years old.

The police investigation has progressed significantly, with statements recorded from 13 individuals, including Mihir's friends present during the drinking session, staff from the Juhu beer bar, and the shop owner in Malad from whom Mihir purchased the alcohol. Furthermore, the police have collected Mihir's blood sample for forensic analysis and recreated the crime scene by bringing Mihir and driver Rajrishi Rajendrasinh Bidawat to the location. Both accused individuals confessed to their involvement during face-to-face interrogations.

The tragic incident occurred on July 7, 2024, at 5:30 AM, when Mihir Shah, driving a BMW car, collided with a couple on a scooter. Kaveri Nakhwa lost her life in the accident, and shockingly, Mihir dragged her body for 1.5 kilometers before fleeing the scene. Following an intense search operation, the Mumbai Police apprehended Mihir on Tuesday. While Mihir Shah remains in police custody until July 16 for further questioning, his father Rajesh Shah, initially arrested in connection with the case, has been granted bail.