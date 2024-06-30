Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Runner Dies, Another Injured on Andheri Flyover After Unknown Vehicle Hits Them

In a tragic incident in Andheri, two runners were struck by an unknown vehicle on a flyover. The incident occurred on Saturday morning as three runners from Pump House were out for a run. Two of them were on the flyover while the third ran underneath it. Suddenly, a vehicle approached from behind, forcefully hitting both runners on the flyover.

The impact of the collision caused Vivek Yadav (19) to fall off the flyover, while Aman Yadav (18) sustained a fractured leg. Despite immediate medical attention, Vivek succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Saturday afternoon. Upon receiving information, the police swiftly responded, transporting both individuals to the hospital and subsequently initiating an investigation. An FIR has been registered under sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Authorities are actively pursuing leads, including reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

This incident underscores the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance on the part of drivers and pedestrians alike. The community mourns the loss of Vivek Yadav and hopes for swift justice in apprehending those responsible for this tragic event.