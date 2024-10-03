Mumbai Hit and Run Case Update: Worli Police File Detailed 713-Page Chargesheet involving Kaveri Nakhwa’s Death

In a significant update regarding the accident that occurred near Atria Mall in Worli, the Worli police have filed a comprehensive 713-page chargesheet in the 62nd Court. This document includes testimonies from 38 witnesses and pertains to the incident that resulted in the death of a woman named Kaveri Nakhwa.

The chargesheet presents circumstantial evidence suggesting that Mihir Shah was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Consequently, Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been incorporated into the charges. Additionally, the driving licenses of both Mihir Shah and his accomplice, Rajrishi Bidawat, have been revoked, and the vehicle involved in the incident has had its registration canceled.

A police source revealed that they have identified a taxi driver who witnessed the accident, and his statement will be recorded soon before the Metropolitan Magistrate.

The chargesheet, filed in Sewree Court, names Mihir Shah, Rajrishi Bidawat, and Mihir Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, as defendants. Recently, police located a taxi driver who was parked outside CJ House at the time of the incident. He provided information about how the accused fled the scene with the victim. His testimony will also be presented to the judicial magistrate, with the driver describing the accident as one of the most horrific he had ever seen.

Although initial medical tests on Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat indicated no alcohol consumption, further investigations revealed that Mihir Shah had consumed four cans of beer after previously drinking in Juhu. This was confirmed by a waiter from a Malad bar, where Shah purchased the beer. The waiter testified that Shah was served four 500 ml cans, and other witnesses corroborated that they saw him drinking in Juhu. As a result, the charges now include Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving.

