Mumbai Hit and Run During Ganeshotsav 2024: 1 Killed, One Critical as Speeding BMW Crushes Two Activists Installing Ganpati Banners in Mulund

In Mumbai's Mulund area early this morning, a BMW driver collided with two Ganesh Mandal activists who were installing banners on the road. The incident, which occurred around 4 a.m., resulted in the death of one activist and left the other in critical condition. The injured activist is receiving medical treatment.

According to reports, activists Pritam Thorat and Prasad Patil were putting up banners near the Aakriti Tower at around 4 a.m., close to the Ganesh Mandal pandal, known as the King of Mulund. They were struck by a speeding BMW coming from the Campus Hotel. The driver fled the scene after the collision. Pritam Thorat died in the accident, while Prasad Patil is in critical condition. The Navghar police have arrived at the scene and are actively searching for the driver.

A few weeks ago, a similar hit-and-run incident occurred in Mumbai's Worli area, where a driver fled after hitting a woman. This recent incident has further raised concerns about public safety, highlighting ongoing issues with hit-and-run accidents in the city.

