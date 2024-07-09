Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Main Accused Mihir Shah on the Run, Family Unreachable

In the Worli hit-and-run case, the main accused, Mihir Shah, is on the run, and his family has become unreachable. With the mobile phones of the Shah family's close relatives turned off, it is suspected that Mihir's family is with him. Meanwhile, Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, who was arrested by the Worli police, has been accused of aiding his son's escape and destroying evidence. Rajesh Shah has been released on cash bail of ₹15,000 by the Bhoiwada court, while driver Rajrishi Bidawat has been sent to one day of police custody.

In Palghar district, Shiv Sena (Shinde group) leader Rajesh Shah's son, Mihir Shah (22), rear-ended the bike of the Koli couple with his BMW car near Atria Mall on Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. Bidawat, who was sitting next to Mihir, stopped the car at the Worli Sea Link junction, dropped Kaveri off the bonnet, and took control of the car, driving it towards Bandra Kalanagar. After the car stalled there, Mihir called his father Rajesh to inform him about the accident and then went alone to a female friend's house in Goregaon by rickshaw.

According to the police, Rajesh Shah advised Mihir to flee. Shah then came to Kalanagar with driver Bidawat, planning to remove the party sticker from the car and hide the crashed vehicle by calling a towing van. However, in the meantime, the Worli police traced the car to Kalanagar, detained car owner Rajesh Shah and driver Bidawat, and brought them to the police station.

Meanwhile, Mihir, who went to his female friend's house, was picked up by his sister. The friend informed the police that Mihir left with his sister around 8 AM on Sunday. To locate Mihir, the police called his mother's mobile phone, but it was turned off. When the police team went to the Shah's house in Borivali, they found it locked. Police sources revealed that they obtained the mobile number of a close relative of the Shah family and tried to contact them, but their phone was also turned off.

On Monday, the arrested Rajesh Shah and driver Bidawat were presented in the Bhoiwada court, which released Rajesh Shah on ₹15,000 cash bail and sent driver Bidawat to one day of police custody.