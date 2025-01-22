Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Killed by Truck in Sewri; Driver Flees Scene

A major hit-and-run case has been reported in the Sewri area of Mumbai, where the negligence of a truck driver led to the tragic death of a pedestrian. The young man was crushed under the rear wheels of the truck. Following the incident, the truck driver fled the scene. The Sewri Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver and are investigating the matter.

According to the Sewri Police, the accident occurred on the evening of January 20 at around 6 PM. The deceased, identified as Trishal Tukaram Ghanekar, was heading towards Sewri Station. He was crossing near the signal on the road leading to Panvel under the Atal Setu bridge when the truck driver, reportedly taking a careless U-turn, hit him. During the turn, Trishal came under the truck's rear wheels and sustained critical injuries.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, Trishal succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot along with the vehicle. The Sewri Police are actively pursuing leads and continuing their investigation into the incident.