Mumbai Hit and Run: Speeding Water Tanker Kills Food Delivery Boy In Kanjurmarg; Accused Flees

A shocking hit-and-run case has emerged from the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai, where a speeding water tanker rammed into a two-wheeler, dragging the rider for several metres before fleeing the spot. The victim, identified as Salman Janmohammad Khan, sustained critical injuries in the accident and later succumbed to them. Salman worked as a food delivery executive.

According to Park Site Police, the incident occurred around 11:45 PM on the night of May 21. Salman and his friend, who is also the complainant in the case, were returning home with food from Tagore Nagar when the mishap took place. As they reached the Gandhi Nagar junction in Kanjurmarg, a water tanker approaching at high speed from behind hit their bike with great force.

Following the collision, the motorcycle got stuck in the tanker’s bumper. Instead of stopping, the tanker driver allegedly continued driving, dragging Salman and his friend along the road. Salman suffered severe chest injuries in the process, while his friend escaped with minor injuries.

After the incident, the tanker driver fled the scene. Salman’s friends rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Park Site Police have registered a case against the unidentified tanker driver under charges of rash and negligent driving, among others. A search is currently underway to trace the absconding driver. Further investigation is in progress.