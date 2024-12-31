Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Two Women Killed in Separate Road Accidents

The rising number of hit-and-run cases in Mumbai remains a major concern, with two tragic incidents recently reported in the MIDC and MHB areas, resulting in the deaths of two women. In both cases, the accused drivers fled the scene. Mumbai Police have registered cases against unidentified individuals and initiated investigations.

The first incident took place in the MIDC area on December 30. According to the police, 31-year-old Sangeeta Kawale was leaving her office around 7:30 PM when a reversing tempo hit her at the office gate. The impact caused Sangeeta to get trapped between the tempo and a nearby shop, leaving her with severe injuries.

Instead of helping, the tempo driver fled the scene. Local residents rushed her to the hospital and informed her family. Unfortunately, Sangeeta succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Seven Hills Hospital.

Based on a complaint by her husband, Sainath Maroti Kawale, the MIDC police have registered a case against the tempo driver and are actively investigating the matter.

In the second incident, a 70-year-old woman named Leela lost her life after being hit by a speeding biker in the MHB area. The accident occurred on the morning of December 29 when Leela, a resident of Kandarpada in Dahisar, was crossing the road to visit a shop.

The biker fled the scene, leaving the severely injured woman behind. She was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away during treatment.

Following a complaint by the deceased’s son, Godwin George Fernandes, the police identified the biker as Ratankumar Soni and are actively searching for him. Investigations in the case are ongoing.

Both incidents highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and increased road safety awareness to prevent such tragedies.