Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde Sent to Police Custody Till May 29

Bhavesh Bhinde, the accused in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case has been sent to police custody till May 29 by magistrate court. Bhinde is the director of the hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar killing 17 people on May 13. The Mumbai crime branch had arrested Bhinde from Udaipur earlier.

Bhinde went on the run after the billboard collapsed but was eventually arrested - three days later - from Rajasthan's Udaipur. Police said the businessman skipped from Mumbai to Thane and Ahmedabad, changing his name and staying on the run for 72 hours in an attempt to evade capture.He faces multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.Bhinde also faces 23 prior charges ranging from cheque fraud and illegally cutting trees (so his illegally installed billboards could be better seen) to rape; the latter case was filed in January.