Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: BMC's Permission Required for Road-Facing Billboards on Railway Premises Under Hoarding Policy 2008

Hoardings installed on railway premises are mandated to obtain permissions from the municipal corporation, as outlined in the Hoarding Policy Guidelines 2008. While certain categories necessitate mandatory permission from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to the policy, advertisements visible from any street require BMC licensing. However, advertisements related to railway business on railway premises, or their walls fall under provisions exempted from municipal corporation licensing, as per Section 328/328A of the Municipal Act, 1888. This implies that hoardings erected on railway premises or stations, even if related to railway business and street-facing, necessitate permission from the BMC.

After acquiring a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Railway Authority, the agency must apply to the municipal corporation for hoarding display permissions on railway premises.

"All advertisement hoardings permitted by the Railway Authority on their premises shall comply with these guidelines for obtaining NOC from the Municipal Corporation also," the policy states. The advertisement fee demand notice will be sent to the concerned advertisement agency as per the municipal corporation's schedule. The Railway Authority is required to provide details such as the name, location, size, duration, and other relevant information of the advertisement board on their premises to the municipal corporation.

However, according to a High Court order, if a billboard is installed on railway premises or land without civic body permission, it becomes the responsibility of the railway authority to remove the billboard.