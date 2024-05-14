Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Cab Driver Recounts Miraculous Escape And Unpredictable Future After Ghatkopar Billboard Tragedy

In Ward 5 of Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar lies Dhirendra Kumar Gupta, among other injured men. Gupta has wounds on his head and has received 8-10 stitches. He was a victim of the accident where a massive billboard fell on a petrol pump at the Chhedanagar junction in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday evening. Fourteen people have been declared dead so far, with over 70 injured. NDRF and SDRF continue their rescue operations, still sensing that a few people are trapped beneath the debris of the billboard and petrol pump.

Dhirendra Kumar Gupta considers himself fortunate to have survived.

"When it happened, I thought hum nahin bachenge (I won't survive). My car was completely smashed from above," Gupta recounts the fateful incident.

Gupta had just completed a ride and had come to fill CNG in his Swift Dezire. He works for cab agencies like Ola and Uber.

Also Read | Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Timely Redressal of Ghatkopar Man’s Complaint May Have Averted Tragedy.

"Some 3-4 people came and pulled me out of my car. I can't remember what happened thereafter," he says.

Originally from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta initially worked as an auto driver. Saving whatever little he could and borrowing from friends, he bought a second-hand Swift Dezire for Rs 3.5 lakh just five months ago.

"I don't know what has happened to my car. I don't think it's of any use now," he says.

When this reporter shows him a video of his Swift Dezire, completely smashed in the accident, being brought out from the debris during the rescue work, Gupta breaks down.

Gupta's Car Pulled Out of Debries

#Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Update: The death toll from the massive hoarding collapse in #Mumbai rose to 14 in the early hours of Tuesday. The @NDRFHQ conducted overnight rescue operations to save those trapped. 88 people have been injured in the incident.@tej_as_fpic.twitter.com/hE9jkMDjsS — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) May 14, 2024

"Ye humara gadi hai (This is my car)," Gupta says. "I don't know what I will do now," he adds.

"I came back from my town just a week ago. I got my younger brother married. I have taken loans for that as well. I had thought I would slowly pay the debts by working extra and taking more rides. I even paid Rs 20,000 for the gold bought from the goldsmith," Gupta says.

Now, with his car, the only source of income, rendered useless in the accident, Gupta is worried about how he will repay his debts.

Gupta has a father, wife, and two kids back in his hometown. Having just married off his younger brother, he now shoulders the responsibility of his own family as well.

Also Read | Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: BMC To Take Down Remaining Billboards on GRP Land at Chheda Nagar.

Despite the trauma of the accident, his mounting debts, and now without a car which was his bread and butter, teary-eyed Gupta still looks hopeful for the future.

"Kuch na kuch kar lenge (I will do something). It's a miracle that I am alive; God will look after me," Gupta says, wiping his tears.