Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Prime Accused Bhavesh Bhinde Brought Back to Mumbai

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has made a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the tragic collapse of a massive hoarding in Ghatkopar. Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the hoarding, has been arrested in Udaipur and subsequently brought back to Mumbai for further questioning.

The collapse of the hoarding, which occurred during a dust storm and unseasonal rains, resulted in the loss of 16 lives and left 75 others injured. The incident raised concerns about the safety and regulation of such structures in the city.

Bhavesh Bhinde's arrest marks a crucial development in the case, as authorities seek to determine the factors that led to the collapse. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch is expected to interrogate Bhinde to gather more information about the events leading up to the incident, including the approval and maintenance of the hoarding.

The arrest comes amidst ongoing scrutiny of the regulatory processes surrounding hoardings and advertisements across Mumbai. Authorities have emphasized the need for strict adherence to safety standards to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch, in coordination with other relevant agencies, is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to bring justice to the victims and ensure accountability for those responsible for the collapse