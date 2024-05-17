Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Report to be Submitted in 7 Days, Petrol Pump Under Scrutiny

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials announced that a Mumbai-based technological institute has been tasked with investigating the causes behind the collapse of a massive hoarding in suburban Ghatkopar. The institute, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), is expected to submit its report within seven days.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of 16 individuals and left 75 others injured when the hoarding, measuring 120 feet x 120 feet, fell onto a nearby petrol pump during a dust storm and unseasonal rains on Monday evening. In its prima facie investigation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found out that the Ghatkopar petrol pump on which a billboard collapsed was operating without an Occupation Certificate (OC), according to civic officials.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd, the advertising agency that owns the billboard.Following the incident on Monday, the Pant Nagar police booked Bhinde under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.