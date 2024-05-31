Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Second Accused Structural Engineer Remanded To Policy Custody Till June 5th

Manoj Ramkrishna Sanghu, an engineer approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), who issued the stability certificate for the oversized 120x140-foot hoarding that collapsed on a petrol pump on May 13, resulting in 17 fatalities and multiple injuries, has been remanded to judicial custody until June 5. The Mumbai police's crime branch's special investigation team (SIT) recently arrested Sanghu. Police stated that Sanghu was aware that the hoarding exceeded BMC regulations but still certified it on April 24, 2023.

Sanghu is the second individual arrested in connection with the incident, following the arrest of Bhavesh Bhinde, director of Ego Media, the advertising agency responsible for erecting the hoarding. Bhinde, arrested on May 16, was presented in a city court after his 14-day police custody ended and was subsequently placed in judicial custody. The crime branch is also searching for Janhavi Marathe, a former director of Ego Media until November 2023. "Marathe has applied for anticipatory bail in the sessions court. After Bhinde’s arrest, a police team went to her residence for inquiry, but she was not present and is currently untraceable," said a police official.

Ego Media applied for permission in 2020 to erect three hoardings, each sized 40x40 feet, on a plot in Ghatkopar along the Eastern Express Highway. The Government Railway Police, which owns the land, granted the permission. In July 2022, Bhinde allegedly approached GRP commissioner Quaiser Khalid to increase the size of the hoardings to 80x80 feet and extend the tenures from 10 to 30 years. Bhinde also sought permission for a fourth hoarding without a tender. Despite this, Khalid approved the application in December 2022 before transferring his duties to his successor, Ravindra Shisve. The fourth hoarding's size was initially 120x70 feet and later increased to 140x120 feet. According to the police, Ego Media paid ₹13 lakh rent per month for each of the three 80x80 feet hoardings and ₹11 lakh per month for the fourth hoarding.