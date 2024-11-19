Mumbai Horror: 14 Dogs Found Dead in Kandivali Drain, Post-Mortem Reveals Shocking Details

A horrific case of animal cruelty has come to light from Kandivali, where the bodies of 14 dogs were found in a drain a few days ago. According to the Mumbai Police, the post-mortem report has revealed shocking facts - the dogs were first poisoned and then brutalised, with some of their body parts chopped off with sharp weapons.

Following the release of the disturbing post-mortem findings, the Kandivali Police have intensified their investigation and are on the lookout for the perpetrators. However, even two weeks after the incident, no arrests have been made. The complainant has raised concerns over the slow pace of the investigation.

The bodies of the dogs were discovered near the Mangalmayi Building in Sai Nagar, Kandivali West, in horrific conditions. Reports indicate that not only had the dogs been poisoned, but they had also suffered extreme abuse. The cruelty was first brought to public attention when animal lover Heena Lambachiya from Kandivali posted a video on social media, showing the brutal treatment the dogs had endured. This prompted the police to register a case on November 11.

Kandivali Police Station officials confirmed that an investigation is underway, and efforts are still ongoing to review CCTV footage from the area. However, the identity of the person responsible for this gruesome act has not yet been traced. Authorities continue to search for the culprit while the investigation proceeds.

The case has shocked the local community, and animal rights groups have demanded swift justice for the animals involved.