Mumbai Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped in Mankhurd, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 5-year-old girl was raped in Mumbai's Mankhurd area. The police have arrested the accused, Juma Mohammed Sheikh (55), in this case.

According to the Mankhurd police, the victim was playing outside her house when the accused lured her to a secluded place and raped her. Notably, the accused Juma also resides in the same area as the victim.

When the girl returned home, she was in severe pain. Her family immediately took her to the hospital. After examining the girl, the doctors informed the family that the girl had been raped. Upon questioning, the girl revealed that her neighbor Juma had molested her.

The victim's family immediately lodged a complaint at the Mankhurd police station. Acting swiftly, the police arrested the accused Juma Mohammed Sheikh. The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 64(1), 64(2)(i), 65(2) of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

This incident once again highlights the rising crime rates in society. There is a need for strict action in such cases to prevent such incidents in the future.