Mumbai Horror: Girl Dies After Being Pushed off 30th Floor by Friend, Says Bhandup Police

In an tragic incident a 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 30th floor of a multi-storey building in Bhandup, Mumbai. However, the family of the deceased girl expressed different suspicions and claimed that the girl did not commit suicide. When the Bhandup police investigated the matter further, shocking information came to light. It was revealed during the police investigation that the deceased girl's friend pushed her to death from the building.

The deceased girl lived with her mother in Mulund and was studying in an international school. Her mental health was significantly affected due to her continuous low marks in school. The day before her death, the school sent her an email saying that her daughter had failed and she would have to study for class 9 again. Due to this, she became depressed.

According to the police, the victim went to Mahindra Splendor Society on LBS Road in Bhandup West at 6 pm on June 24 to meet her 16-year-old friend. After going there, she told her friend about the email sent by the school. After that, the friend took her to the roof of the building. While on the roof, the friend tried to convince her and boost her confidence. During this emotional interaction, the girl proposed to him. But her friend did not like this and he started descending the stairs. The girl also ran after him. From the 30th floor of the building, the girl tried to hug him. At that time, he pushed the girl away from him, due to which she lost her balance and fell out of a nearby window.

Initially, the police registered a suicide case. However, the police thoroughly questioned the boy, his parents, the building's security guard, residents, the boy's friends and the mother of the deceased girl, and this came to light.