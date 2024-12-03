Mumbai Horror: Grandfather Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old in Powai; Police Take Action

Mumbai’s Powai area has been shaken by a shocking incident where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather. Based on the victim's statement, the Powai Police have registered a case against the accused and begun an investigation.

According to the Powai Police, the accused is the girl’s paternal granduncle. The incident reportedly took place over the past month when the victim’s mother was away at work. The accused repeatedly assaulted the minor during this time. After committing the heinous act, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her parents if she revealed the abuse, leaving the child terrified and silent.

The matter came to light when the girl complained of stomach pain and was taken to a nearby doctor. Upon medical consultation, it became evident that something was amiss. When her family inquired further, the victim disclosed the ordeal, prompting them to immediately approach the local police station to file a complaint.

The Powai Police have registered a case under charges of rape and relevant sections of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The accused, originally from Bihar, is currently residing in Powai.