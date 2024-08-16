Mumbai Horror: Man Stalks and Touches College Student Inappropriately in Broad Daylight

A 29-year-old man was taken into custody by the Gamdevi police for allegedly stalking and molesting a college student near her institution in South Mumbai. The accused, an electrician residing in the Nagpada area, was arrested under the BNS section for outraging the modesty of a woman and molestation.

Police said the woman was at a nearby Xerox center and while waiting at the shop, she noticed the accused staring at her. As she began walking back to her college, the accused approached her and inappropriately touched her. The student narrated her ordeal and gave the accused's description to the college's security guard.



When the complainant saw the accused roaming near the college premises again later in the day, she alerted the security guards who alerted the security guards, who caught him. He was taken to the college staff, who quickly informed the police and handed over to the police. The accused has been booked under various Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 sections.