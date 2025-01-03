Mumbai Horror: Minor Girl Sexually Assaulted by 19-year-old Shopkeeper Under Pretext of Showing a Turtle

In a horrifying incident in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area, a 19-year-old shopkeeper allegedly lured a 9-year-old girl into his shop under the pretext of showing her a turtle and sexually assaulted her. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, and the Pydhonie police have registered a case under molestation charges and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, a resident of Bhendi Bazaar, was passing through Mohammad Ali Road around 5 PM on December 31 when the accused offered to show her a turtle and brought her into his shop. Inside, he switched off the lights, gave her ₹50, and assaulted her. The accused also threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The incident left the child traumatized, and she refused to leave the house afterward. Her mother noticed the change in her behavior and, after repeated questioning, the girl narrated the ordeal. The mother then took her to the Pydhonie police station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police recorded the mother’s statement and sent the victim for a medical examination at Sir J.J. Hospital. The police confirmed that they have arrested the accused and are conducting further investigations.

This incident has once again raised concerns over child safety and the need for strict enforcement of laws to protect children from such heinous crimes.