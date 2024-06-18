Mumbai Hospital Bomb Threat: Jaslok, Raheja, KEM, JJ, and Other Hospitals Receive Threatening Email

More than 50 hospitals in Mumbai have received a threatening email. The sender of the email claimed that bombs had been planted under the beds and in the bathrooms of the hospitals, which would explode and destroy the hospitals.

A police officer said that the person sending the threatening email sent it using a VPN network.

According to sources from the Mumbai Police, many renowned hospitals in Mumbai have received a threatening emails on their email IDs. The threatening email was sent from an email ID on Beeble.com, a site whose server is located in Cyprus.

The sender wrote one email and sent it to more than 50 hospitals. A police officer said that as soon as the hospitals received the threatening email, they informed the police. Subsequently, the police and the bomb squad conducted searches in the hospitals but did not find any suspicious objects.

The hospitals that received this threatening email include Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, St. George Hospital, and other hospitals.

A police officer mentioned that efforts are being made to trace the person who sent the threatening email.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police control room had received threatening calls, but this time the threat was sent directly to the hospital through an email.