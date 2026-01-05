Mumbai: Hotelier in Ghatkopar Alleges Honey Trap, Woman Booked for Rs 2 Crore Extortion

A shocking case of alleged honey trapping and extortion has come to light from the Ghatkopar area, where a woman reportedly threatened a hotel businessman with extortion of ₹2 crore. Based on the complaint, Parksite Police have registered a case against the woman, identified as Poonam, for blackmail and extortion.

According to the police, the woman allegedly trapped the 58-year-old hotelier, a resident of Ghatkopar who lives with his family and owns a bar and restaurant in the same area. The two became acquainted around three years ago when Poonam visited his restaurant along with a friend. Thereafter, they remained in touch.

Poonam had told the complainant that one of her relatives owned a bar in Kalyan and requested him to take it on lease and operate it. Discussions regarding the bar took place over phone calls and WhatsApp chats. During these conversations, the complainant had clearly informed her that he was married, lived with his wife and two children, and had no personal interest in her.

Later, one of Poonam’s friends allegedly called the complainant, claiming that Poonam was planning to commit suicide and urging him to contact her urgently. Concerned, the hotelier spoke to Poonam and tried to counsel her, following which they resumed contact. The complainant alleged that Poonam repeatedly tried to get close to him, claiming she was divorced and had two children. However, suspecting her intentions, he started maintaining distance, despite which she continued to message him from different phone numbers and invite him to her house.

The complainant further alleged that on a few occasions when he visited her residence, she pressured him into having physical relations. He also claimed that she would book hotel rooms in Powai and force him to meet her there. During this period, she started seeking financial help citing family reasons, and he provided her with money.

Subsequently, when Poonam visited the complainant’s restaurant along with her husband, in-laws and children, he realised that she was not divorced, contrary to her earlier claims. When questioned, she allegedly avoided the issue by stating that there was a “mutual understanding” between her and her husband.

In October 2023, Poonam allegedly informed the hotelier that she was pregnant and demanded ₹10 lakh, which he paid. Later, she claimed that her delivery was due in June and insisted that he bear all expenses for her and the child. She allegedly threatened to defame him if he refused. Between September and December 2024, the complainant claimed to have paid her ₹22 lakh. Despite this, the alleged threats and blackmail continued.

Under mental stress due to constant extortion demands, the hotelier decided to opt for a one-time settlement. However, Poonam allegedly demanded ₹2 crore along with ₹1 lakh per month, threatening that she had strong evidence and would file a complaint accusing him of sexual assault, mental and physical harassment if the money was not paid.

Unable to bear the pressure, the complainant approached Parksite Police on December 10 and lodged a complaint against Poonam. After learning about this, Poonam allegedly filed a counter-complaint accusing the hotelier of sexual assault, following which a case was registered against him.

During police proceedings, the hotelier narrated the entire sequence of events and reiterated that he had already filed a complaint accusing Poonam of blackmail and extortion. After recording his statement, police registered a case against Poonam for extortion, blackmail and threatening to defame him by filing false complaints.

Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing in both cases and Poonam will be questioned. The police are also probing whether she has similarly honey-trapped and blackmailed other individuals in the past.