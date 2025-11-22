Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out in Dharavi, Local Train Services Disrupted Between Mahim and Bandra

Mumbai local train services were disrupted as a massive fire broke out at the Navrang Compound near Mahim Railway Phatak and Noor Restaurant, close to Senapati Bapat Road on 60 Feet Road in Dharavi on Saturday afternoon, November 22. Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) declared a Level-I fire at around 12.32 pm.

According to information, at least four fire engines of MFB have been dispatched to the spot from Dadar, Bandra Kurla Complex and Shivaji Park fire stations to douse the blaze. MFB swiftly deployed its teams alongside the police, 108 ambulance, and ward staff from the BMC.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still uncertain and will be investigated after cooling operations.

Mumbai Local Train Disrupted

Mumbai local train services between Bandra and Mahi have been disrupted and trains have been halted as the blaze erupted close to the tracks in Dharavi. The firefighting operations continue at the spot. Western Railway (WR) spokesperson told Mid-Day that local train services were affected due to flames spreading to trash near the tracks. He said at least five trains have been halted between Mahim and Bandra stations.