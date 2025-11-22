Mumbai Local Train Mega Block on November 23, 2025: No Block on Western Line This Sunday; Check Details of Central and Harbour Lines

Mumbai Local Mega Block: Every Sunday, Western Railway and Central Railway impose a mega block to carry out maintenance and repair work of tracks, signalling, and overhead wire. To complete this essential work during the weekend, it's important for Indian Railways to impose Sunday Megablock every week. This time railway has imposed a mega block on the Central line on Sunday, November 23, between Thane and Kalyan Railway Station on both Up and Down fast lines from 1.40 am to 3.40 pm.

Central Line

Mumbai local train services departing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 09.34 am to 3.03 pm will be diverted on the Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan station,s halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva railway stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Up Fast/Semi-fast services departing Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.40 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Imposes 12-Hours Night Block in Harbour Line; Check Details.

Down Mail/Express trains departing CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations. Up Mail/Express trains arriving at CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.

Meanwhile, there will be no mega block on the Harbour line, despite a 12-hour special night block being imposed between Belapur and Panvel stations on Saturday and Sunday night.

There will be no Sunday mega block in the Western, Uran and Tran-harbour line this week. Trains in these lines will run as per schedule.