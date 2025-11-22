Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Imposes 12-Hours Night Block in Harbour Line; Check Details

The Central Railway (CR) announced a special night block between Belapur and Panvel on UP and Down lines on Harbour line on the intervening night between Saturday (November 21) and Sunday (November 22). The block will be imposed from 11.45 pm on Saturday to 11.45 am on Sunday for dismantling, shifting and insertion works at platform no. 2 (Down Harbour line) at Panvel station.

Suburban Trains

Local train services between Belapur and Panvel station will be disrupted during the block hours. Services from Belapur/Nerul/Vashi station will be short-terminated, originating at Belapur, Nerul and Vashi stations on both Up and Down lines. It is also reported that the launching of 18 non-standard Steel girders for the Badlapur foot over bridge (FOB). Up and Down services on the Trans-Harbour line will run between Thane and Nerul / Vashi stations.

Harbour Line

Following DOWN locals on 23.11.2025 will be cancelled:

• DOWN locals for Panvel departing CSMT at 5:18 am, 7:26 am, 8:54 am, 10:10 am and 11:26 am

• DOWN locals for Belapur departing CSMT at 8:20 am and 8:58 am, and departing Vadala Road at 11:30 am

Following UP locals on 23.11.2025 will be cancelled:

• UP local departing Vashi at 4:25 am

• UP locals departing Belapur at 6:22 am, 7:50 am, 8:06 am and 10:16 am

• UP locals departing Panvel at 6:57 am, 8:45 am and 10:21 am

Short termination of DOWN suburban trains

• DOWN local for Panvel departing CSMT at 10:50 pm on 22.11.2025 will be short terminated at Belapur.

Short origination of UP suburban trains

• UP locals departing Panvel at 9:28 am and 11:28 am will short originate from Vashi

• UP local departing Panvel at 11:52 am will short originate from Belapur

Trans-Harbour Line

Following DOWN locals on 22.11.2025 will be cancelled:

• DOWN local for Panvel departing Thane at 10:55 pm

• DOWN locals for Panvel departing Thane at 8:41 am and 10:01 am

• DOWN locals for Nerul departing Thane at 9:04 am and 11:42 am

• DOWN local for Vashi departing Thane at 10:20 am

Cancelled UP locals

• UP local departing Vashi at 10:58 am

• UP local departing Nerul at 9:42 am

• UP locals departing Panvel at 7:43 am, 8:04 am, 9:01 am, 10:41 am and 11:02 am

Short termination of suburban trains

• DOWN locals for Panvel departing Thane at 11:32 pm on 22.11.2025 and 12:05 am on 23.11.2025 will be short terminated at Belapur

• DOWN local for Panvel departing Thane at 12:00 pm on 23.11.2025 will short originate from Nerul

Last Trains – DOWN

• Last train for Panvel on DOWN Harbour Line before the block will be the CSMT–Panvel local departing CSMT at 12:40 am on 23.11.2025

• Last train for Panvel on DOWN Trans-Harbour Line before the block will be the Thane–Panvel local departing Thane at 11:14 pm on 22.11.2025

• Last train for Belapur on DOWN Trans-Harbour Line before the block will be the Thane–Belapur local departing Thane at 12:05 am on 23.11.2025

Last Trains – UP

• Last train for CSMT on UP Harbour Line before the block will be the Panvel–CSMT local departing Panvel at 4:49 am on 23.11.2025

• Last train for Thane on UP Trans-Harbour Line before the block will be the Panvel–Thane local departing Panvel at 11:18 pm on 22.11.2025

First Trains – DOWN

• First train for Panvel on DOWN Harbour Line after the block will be the CSMT–Panvel local departing CSMT at 10:52 am on 23.11.2025

• First train for Panvel on DOWN Trans-Harbour Line after the block will be the Thane–Panvel local departing Thane at 12:49 pm on 23.11.2025

• First train for Panvel from Nerul on DOWN Trans-Harbour Line after the block will depart Nerul at 12:29 pm on 23.11.2025

First Trains – UP

• First train for Vadala Road on UP Harbour Line after the block will be the Panvel–Vadala Road local departing Panvel at 12:03 pm on 23.11.2025

• First train for CSMT on UP Harbour Line after the block will be the Panvel–CSMT local departing Panvel at 12:07 pm on 23.11.2025

• First train for Thane on UP Trans-Harbour Line after the block will be the Panvel–Thane local departing Panvel at 12:19 pm on 23.11.2025

2) Special Traffic and Power Block for Launching of 18 Non-standard Steel Girders for Badlapur FOB (22/23.11.2025 to 03/04.12.2025)

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate a Special Traffic and Power Block from 22/23.11.2025 to 03/04.12.2025 for launching 18 non-standard steel girders for the Badlapur FOB, spanning 37.2 metres at Km 70/39–42 on the UP and DOWN main lines using a 350-MT road crane.

Date of block: 22/23.11.2025 (Saturday/Sunday night) to 03/04.12.2025 (Wednesday/Thursday night)

Duration: 2:00 am to 3:30 am (1 hour 30 minutes)

Traffic block section:

• UP line: Vangani (including crossovers) to Ambernath (excluding crossovers)

• DOWN line: Ambernath (excluding crossovers) to Vangani (including crossovers)

Short termination/origination of suburban trains:

• S1 CSMT–Karjat local leaving CSMT at 12:12 am will be short terminated at Ambernath

• S2 Karjat–CSMT local leaving Karjat at 2:30 am will short originate from Ambernath and will depart at 3:10 am

3) Special Traffic and Power Block Between Belapur and Panvel on 22/23.11.2025

Special Traffic and Power Block Between Kasara and Khardi on 22/23.11.2025 for Commissioning of New Electronic Interlocking at Umbermali

The block will be in place from 10:40 pm on 22.11.2025 to 7:40 am on 23.11.2025.

Short termination/origination of suburban trains

• CSMT–Kasara local departing CSMT at 4:19 am on 23.11.2025 will be short terminated at Asangaon

• CSMT–Kasara local departing CSMT at 5:07 am on 23.11.2025 will be short terminated at Titwala

• Kasara–CSMT local departing Kasara at 6:57 am on 23.11.2025 will short originate from Asangaon

• Kasara–CSMT local departing Kasara at 7:22 am on 23.11.2025 will short originate from Titwala.