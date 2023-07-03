Ameesha Patel accuses Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement on shoot

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol’s upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ is all set for its theatrical release soon. Ameesha Patel, who will be seen playing the role of Sakina in the movie, took to Twitter and called out director Anil Sharma and his production team for the mismanagement on set. Further, she thanked Zee Studios for stepping in and sorting things for the team.

She explained how Anil Sharma and his production house created mismanagement while shooting Gadar 2 in Chandigarh. “Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of GADAR 2 that took place end May in CHANDIGARH.” In the following tweets, the actress highlighted some of the problems faced by the entire unit because of the makers, until Zee Studios stepped in and solved the matter. She also mentioned how the accommodation and transport bills were left unpaid by them. They also failed to provide cars for certain cast and crew, leaving them stranded.

There were certain queries that many technicians like make-up artists, costume designers, and others, etc did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!! Yes, they did not !! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a v professional company!” she wrote.The next tweet read, “Yes, from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members, leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by ANIL SHARMA PRODUCTIONS!!! The actress thanked Zee Studios for clearing all the issues on time. She tweeted, "A special thanks to them, especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit !! This zee team is top-notch."