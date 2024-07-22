Mumbai: Husband and In-Laws Booked in Kurla for Triple Talaq and Harassment

The Kurla police have registered an FIR against a husband and his in-laws in a case involving triple talaq and harassment. The accused husband, Anas Ismail Sheikh, is charged alongside his mother-in-law, Hina Ismail Sheikh, and his father-in-law, Ismail Dawood Sheikh.

The case stems from a love marriage between Anas and his wife, Mantashe Sheikh, which began after Anas initially contacted her through social media. Following domestic disputes, Anas issued a triple talaq in front of his mother, Hina, leading to Mantashe filing a complaint.

According to the Kurla police, Anas, Hina, and Ismail have been booked under sections 506, 504, 498, 34, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as under section 3 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act. Mantashe alleges that shortly after their marriage, Anas began demanding household items from her and subjected her to physical abuse when these demands were not met. The harassment continued even after she moved to her in-laws' residence.

On June 3, 2024, when Mantashe returned to her in-laws' home from her maternal house, Anas called her downstairs in front of Hina and pronounced triple talaq. Mantashe subsequently lodged a complaint at the Kurla police station. An FIR was registered after the police conducted their investigation.

Mantashe, who works at a college in Mahalaxmi, shared that she met Anas through Instagram. Their initial friendship evolved into love, and following discussions with their families, they married with mutual consent. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.