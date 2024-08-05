Mumbai: Husband Attacks Wife with Blade in Girgaon, Duo Hospitalized After Severe Injuries

A case has come to light in the Girgaon area of Mumbai, where a woman was attacked with a blade in broad daylight on the street. The attacker is the victim's husband, who attacked his wife with a blade. The process of registering a case of attempted murder is underway at the VP Road police station in Mumbai.

The police official told that the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Khadilkar Road in the Girgaon area of South Mumbai, and the woman was seriously injured. There were domestic issues between Sagar Belose and his wife Sheetal Sudhakar Chavan (30), which led her to leave her home and stay with her parents for the past month. The officer mentioned that the husband had tried to contact her, but she had been ignoring him. The officer further stated that while the woman was on her way to her office in Girgaon in the morning, her husband allegedly attacked her with a blade.

The police officer said that the woman sustained severe injuries to her neck and face. After attacking his wife, the husband also injured himself by slashing his wrist with the blade. Both the victim and the man were admitted to the hospital with the help of local residents, and they are currently undergoing treatment.