Mumbai: Imtiaz Dawood Merchant, Gulshan Kumar Murder Case Co-Accused, Arrested by Mumbra Police for Drug Possession

Mumbra Police arrested Imtiaz Dawood Merchant, 48, a co-accused in the 1997 murder case of T-Series owner Gulshan Kumar, for drug possession. During the arrest at 9:32 AM on July 27, 2024, officials seized 60 grams of mephedrone (MD), valued at 100,000 rupees, from Merchant's possession. The suspect, a resident of Insha Nagar on Shadi Mahal Road in Mumbra, has been charged under sections 8(c), 22(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act.

Merchant's criminal history extends beyond his involvement in the Gulshan Kumar case. He was also implicated as a co-accused in the 2000 Zainuddin Chougule murder case. He has previous charges under IPC section 325 and other minor offenses. Notably, his brother, Abdul Rauf Merchant, is currently serving a prison sentence as the main accused in the Gulshan Kumar murder case.

Merchant had been secretly selling MD in the Mumbra and Diva police station areas for some time. Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde led the NDPS team in tracking down drug dealers in response to the recent surge in narcotic sales within the jurisdiction.

Since January 2024, Mumbra Police Station has intensified its efforts against drug-related crimes, registering 390 cases of drug consumption and 15 cases of possession. Authorities have pledged to continue their stringent measures against both drug sellers and users in the area.

