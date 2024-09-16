Mumbai: Infant Found Abandoned in Chembur, Case Registered Against Unidentified Woman

Infant Found in Chembur, Case Registered Against Unknown Woman

On Sunday afternoon, a seven to eight-month-old infant was found in an open space behind a building in Chembur. In this regard, the RCF Police have registered a case against an unknown woman and are conducting further investigations.

According to the complaint registered by the RCF Police, at around 4:00 PM, locals informed the police about the infant found in an open area behind the Lakshmideep Society building in Chembur. The police arrived at the scene, took custody of the infant, and sent the body for post-mortem at Rajawadi Hospital,Ghatkopar. A case has been registered against the unidentified woman.

The unknown woman is accused of causing the infant's death, allegedly preventing the child from being born alive. Police stated that the investigation is ongoing with the help of CCTV footage from the surrounding area.