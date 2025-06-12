Mumbai: Injured Man Found On Tracks Between Borivali and Dahisar Stations; Fall From Moving Train Suspected

Two days after the major railway accident on the tracks of Mumbai central line, in which at least five passengers died, on Wednesday a man found seriously injured on the tracks of Borivali-Dahisar Western Railway line . This accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. Initial reports suggest that the middle age man might be injured after falling from a moving local train. However the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

According to FPJ repots, the incident occurred around 12:20 pm when a motorman spotted the injured man lying near the tracks and immediately alerted the railway authorities. Railway officials, along with personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and emergency staff, promptly reached the spot and rushed the injured person to Shatabdi Hospital for treatment.

Salim Valla, estimated to be 55-60 years old, is hospitalized in an unconscious state. Doctors are monitoring his condition, but the cause of his injuries is currently unknown.

In response ongoing railway accident tragedy authorities assured that steps are being taken to prevent such accidents in the future. "New trains that are being introduced will have automatic door closure facilities, which will help avert such unfortunate incidents,” he added. Railway authorities have launched an investigation into the accident to understand its cause in detail and explore additional safety measures. The deaths have sparked renewed calls for urgent modernization of Mumbai's lifeline—the local train system—to better protect its millions of daily users.