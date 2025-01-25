Mumbai Jan Akrosh Morcha: All-Party Protest From Metro Cinema to Azad Maidan Today Over Beed Sarpanch Murder, Parbhani Custodial Death

An all-party protest march is scheduled to take place on January 25(today) at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding justice for the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, and the suspicious death of Somnath Suryawanshi, an Ambedkari activist, while in police custody in Parbhani district.

The march will commence at Metro Cinema at 10:30 AM and will conclude at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai. Various political parties, including the Shiv Sena UBT, Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), are expected to participate, reflecting a united front against the recent incidents that have sparked public outrage in Maharashtra.

The protest comes in the wake of increasing demands for accountability and justice following Deshmukh's murder and Suryawanshi's controversial death. Activists and community leaders have expressed their concerns regarding safety and justice for marginalized communities, urging authorities to take immediate action.