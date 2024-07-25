Mumbai: Job Advertisement Sparks Controversy Over Discrimination Against Non-Maharashtrian Candidates; Company Manager Issues Apology

In recent years, Marathi people in Mumbai have faced harassment, including being denied housing and job opportunities. Despite multiple protests, these issues persist. Recently, a company in Mumbai's Marol area has been criticized for marginalizing Marathi people by labeling them as non-Maharashtrian in its job advertisements.

In Mumbai, a financial hub with numerous major companies, an advertisement by Arya Gold, a Marol-based company, has sparked controversy. The ad for a managerial position specified only male candidates and non-Maharashtrians, but was quickly revised after backlash. This incident has reignited concerns about the marginalization of Marathi people in Mumbai’s job market.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Parte has criticized an Andheri-based company over a controversial job advertisement that led to accusations of marginalizing Marathi people. Following the backlash, the company's manager issued a formal apology. The incident has intensified scrutiny over the treatment of Marathi people in Mumbai's job market.

The MNS has issued a stern warning regarding the recent controversy with Arya Gold's job advertisement. MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande criticized the company for discriminating against Marathi candidates and demanded the government revoke any concessions and benefits granted to such companies. He said that if the government fails to act, the MNS will take matters into its own hands, holding both the company and the administration accountable. Deshpande also suggested that companies denying jobs to Marathi people should be forced to leave Maharashtra, stressing the need for government intervention to ensure justice.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske expressed strong outrage over the incident, declaring that anyone who discriminates against Marathi people should face severe consequences. He suggested that those who commit such acts in Maharashtra should be reprimanded harshly, and said that such tendencies must be stopped. Mhaske assured that the government will take immediate action to address the issue, underscoring the seriousness of the Shiv Sena's stance.

