Mumbai Job Fraud Case: Two Duped on Pretext of Promising Jobs at Haffkine Institute, Case Registered

A case has been registered against a woman at the Parksite and Worli police stations for defrauding two individuals by promising them jobs at Haffkine Institute. The victims include a young woman and a man.

according to the police, Atul Sathe, 22, a resident of Vikhroli Parksite, holds a B.Com degree and was actively searching for a job. During this time, Darshana Jadhav, the sister of Atul’s friend, informed her cousin Sujay that her friend Khushboo Uttekar alias Kotiyan, who worked at Haffkine Institute, could secure jobs in exchange for money. Atul overheard this conversation while at Sujay’s house and inquired about a job opportunity for himself. Darshana provided him with Khushboo's contact number.

When Atul called Khushboo Uttekar, who resides in Dombivli at Anantam Residency, she claimed to work as a work engineer at Haffkine Finance in Lower Parel. She further told him that there was a vacancy for the post of computer operator. Khushboo told Atul that if he paid ₹1.40 lakh, he could secure the job, with a monthly salary of ₹32,000.

Believing his friend's recommendation and eager to land a job, Atul agreed to pay the amount, as his friend Sujay and Darshana had also paid for their jobs. After making the payment to Khushboo, Atul waited for over a month but received no job offer. When he followed up with Khushboo, she gave him the number of a person named Vaity, claiming he was her boss. Vaity told Atul via WhatsApp that there were some issues within the company but assured him that he would receive his offer letter soon.

When the offer letter did not come even after a few months, Atul realised that he had been cheated and approached Khushboo and Vaiti to return the money but both of them refused to pay, saying that the offer letter would be sent soon.

When it was discovered that Khushboo had cheated three or four other people besides Atul and Darshana, Atul filed a complaint against Khushboo Uttekar at the Parksite Police Station and Darshana filed a complaint at the Worli Police Station. A case of fraud has been registered against Khushboo at the Worli and Parksite Police Stations and further investigation is underway.