Mumbai Kabutarkhana Row: Police Arrest Dadar Man for Feeding Pigeons from His Car

Pigeon feeding is considered an unlawful activity in Mumbai. Many people were fined recently for feeding pigeons in the city. A man was arrested for feeding pigeons in his car in the Dadar area of Mumbai on August 9. He kept a tray full of grains on his car’s roof. The police seized the car too. The officials from the Shivaji Park police station area said, “Mahendra Sanklecha, a Lalbaug resident, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of public nuisance, disobedience of the order duly promulgated by a public servant, and negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life. He has been issued a notice as well,” PTI reported.

Also Read: Nagpur: Mahalaxmi Temple Entrance Roof Collapse Injures Several Labourers; Rescue Operation Underway

The decision to ban pigeon feeding in Mumbai was taken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). It took this decision, keeping in mind the health issues that people can face because of pigeons. They also shut the Kabutarkhanas in the city. The closure of the pigeon feeding spots led to a big controversy as the Jain community was holding a protest against this decision.

People who feed the birds have challenged the BMC’s decision at the Bombay High Court. The Bombay High Court said on August 7 that it had not passed any order for closing the Kabutarkhanas in the city. The court also refrained from staying the order of the civic body. The court said that a committee of experts will study whether the pigeon feeding spots should remain functional or not, but human life is of paramount importance.