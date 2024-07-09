Mumbai: Kamala Mills Owner Ramesh Govani Arrested by EOW for Alleged Fraud in Rs 67.50 Crore Land Deal

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani. Govani is accused of taking the complainant's plot and constructing a building on it but not paying the promised Rs 67.50 crore in return.

According to information received from EOW, the complainant, Surjit Singh Arora (62), owned a plot in Khar Danda, where Ramesh Govani wanted to build a structure. In 2013, Govani approached Arora with a development plan for the plot and agreed to pay him Rs 67.50 crore in return.

A police officer stated that to develop the plot, Govani and Arora completed all legal formalities and began constructing the building. After completing the building, Govani sold it to customers but did not pay Arora. When Arora did not receive his money, he filed a complaint against Govani with the EOW. Upon receiving Arora's complaint, EOW officials verified it and arrested Govani.

A police officer mentioned that Ramesh Govani had promised Surjit Singh Arora Rs 67.50 crore for his plot, which included some cash as well as some flats and shops in the building constructed on the plot.

Earlier, in December 2018, Mumbai Police had also arrested Ramesh Govani in connection with the fire at Kamala Mills pub, which resulted in the death of 14 people.