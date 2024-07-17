Mumbai: Kandivali Woman's Private Videos Leaked Online, Friend Arrested for Defamation

A case has emerged of a 23-year-old woman being defamed by the circulation of obscene photos and videos of her having sexual relations with her husband on pornographic sites. In this case, the Samta Nagar police arrested the accused friend of the complainant woman immediately after a case was registered under the IT Act alongside molestation charges. The arrested accused is named Joshua Francis.

The 23-year-old complainant lives with her parents, two brothers, and a sister in Kandivali, where her father runs a furniture business. She had a love marriage with his friend. However, since her husband was addicted to alcohol, they always had conflicts. Due to disagreements with her husband, she left her home. On June 26, her friend Joshua Francis called her on WhatsApp and informed her that a video of her having sexual relations with her husband had been uploaded on a porn site. He also sent her a link to the relevant porn site. When she opened the link, she found that her private videos and photos with her husband had gone viral. The video was made by her husband on his mobile phone. This left her mentally shocked.

Meanwhile, Joshua told her that he had a friend named Vikas who was a cyber expert. He said Vikas could remove her photos and videos from the related porn sites but it would cost Rs 50,000. Joshua had told her that the related videos and photos should be removed soon, otherwise, they would go viral and defame her. So, she called Vikas and requested him to delete those photos and videos, but he demanded money. After the payment, they deleted the photos and videos.

A few days later, an unknown person made her video viral on Instagram. This led to her defamation. Following this incident, she narrated her ordeal to the Samta Nagar police. After her complaint, the police registered a case against an unknown person under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

As soon as the complaint was received, the police took her friend Joshua Francis into custody for questioning based on technical information. During interrogation, he admitted that he had uploaded her obscene photos and videos with her husband on porn sites as well as social media.