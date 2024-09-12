Mumbai: Khar Police Heroically Rescued Two Individuals from Drowning Near Carter Road

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 12, 2024 11:42 PM2024-09-12T23:42:51+5:302024-09-12T23:44:28+5:30

In a commendable display of courage and swift action, the Khar Police saved the lives of two individuals who ...

Mumbai: Khar Police Heroically Rescued Two Individuals from Drowning Near Carter Road | Mumbai: Khar Police Heroically Rescued Two Individuals from Drowning Near Carter Road

Mumbai: Khar Police Heroically Rescued Two Individuals from Drowning Near Carter Road

In a commendable display of courage and swift action, the Khar Police saved the lives of two individuals who were drowning near Carter Road's Sea area. On-duty officials ASI Raju Gaikwad, HC Vikas Babar, PC Ramesh Walvi, and PC Mokashi responded to the emergency call with remarkable promptness.

The incident unfolded when the Khar Police received a distress call about two individuals in peril in the sea. Without hesitation, the brave officers sprang into action. They dove into the rough waters, demonstrating exceptional bravery and dedication to their duty. Their quick and decisive actions were crucial in bringing the distressed individuals to safety.

Following this immediate medical intervention, the two were transported to Bhabha Hospital for further treatment.

Open in app
Tags :Khar policeKhar policeCPRDrowning newsMumbai Police