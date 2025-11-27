Mumbai: Labourer dies after cement mixer trolley collapses at Bhendi Bazar redevelopment site

A 26-year-old labourer named Danish Arif Khan lost his life after a cement mixer trolley collapsed onto him at a construction site in South Mumbai on Wednesday evening. JJ Marg police officials said his co-workers immediately took him to JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at around 8 pm. The mishap occurred around 7 pm on SVP Road at the Bhendi Bazar cluster redevelopment site managed by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT). According to the police, Khan was among 20 labourers working at the location when the tragic incident unfolded.

Senior police inspector Rais Shaikh from JJ Marg police station stated that Khan, who lived in Mumbai, was waiting on the ground floor for the trolley lift when a connecting link snapped. The trolley reportedly came crashing down and fatally struck him on the head. Police have begun recording statements from workers and have so far registered the case as an accidental death. Shaikh added that the case will soon be converted into an FIR against the subcontractors for alleged negligence. Khan’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation process.

The SBUT redevelopment project, launched in 2009 by the late Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual head, is one of Mumbai’s earliest large-scale cluster redevelopment initiatives. The massive project includes six residential towers aimed at transforming the Bhendi Bazar area. Of these, two towers developed under Phase I are currently occupied, and two towers under Phase II are nearing completion. The remaining towers are expected to be ready by 2027, marking the final phase of the ambitious transformation plan.