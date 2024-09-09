Mumbai: Lawyer Robbed of Rs 5 Lakh by Two Men Posing as Crime Branch Officers, Case Registered

The Khar Police have registered a case against two unidentified individuals who posed as Crime Branch officers and absconded with ₹5 lakh from a lawyer. The police are currently investigating the matter with the help of CCTV footage.

According to the information provided by the police, a complaint was lodged by Tauseef Sheikh (37), a resident of Bandra. Sheikh, who is a lawyer, mentioned in his complaint that his relatives are involved in the tourism business, dealing with air tickets, railway tickets, and money transfers. The funds collected for transfer are deposited into the company's account.

A police official revealed that around 8 PM on Saturday, the complainant's brother had entrusted him with ₹5.70 lakh to be deposited into the accounts of two clients. Sheikh decided to deposit the money the next morning.

On Sunday morning, ₹70,000 was deposited into a client's account through an ATM machine of a nationalized bank. However, when Sheikh stepped out to deposit the remaining ₹5 lakh into another bank, two unidentified individuals approached him at the ATM entrance. They claimed to be officers from the Crime Branch and asked Sheikh to accompany them for an investigation. The duo then made Sheikh sit in a car, checked his bag containing the money, and began questioning him about the cash. They frightened Sheikh by threatening him with a case and took away the cash, dropping him off in the Santacruz area.

Sheikh, terrified by the incident, returned home and informed his brother that two people had taken the money from him. Upon learning this, Sheikh's brother immediately approached the police station and filed an FIR. A police official stated that the Khar Police have registered a case against the two individuals and have commenced further investigation into the matter.