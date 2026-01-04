Mumbai Leads as Pharma Buyers Drive ₹7,100-Crore Luxury Home Deals in 2025: Report

India’s ultra-luxury residential real estate segment recorded one of its strongest performances in 2025, with affluent individuals and corporate entities spending over ₹7,100 crore on 51 marquee housing transactions, reported Hindustan Times. Property data compiled by Zapkey shows that Mumbai alone accounted for pharma-linked purchases worth around ₹1,530 crore. This surge reflects a clear shift among pharmaceutical entrepreneurs and senior executives, driven by post-pandemic wealth creation. Industry experts told Hindustan Times that luxury homes are increasingly seen as both a secure store of value and a powerful status symbol.

The biggest highlight of the year was pharmaceutical major USV chairperson Leena Gandhi Tewari’s landmark purchase of two ultra-luxury sea-facing duplex apartments in Mumbai’s Worli for nearly ₹739 crore, reported Hindustan Times. This transaction became the largest single residential deal ever recorded in India. Located in the premium Naman Xana tower on Worli Sea Face, the duplex homes span the 32nd to 35th floors and cover a combined area of 22,572 square feet. Registration documents dated May 28, 2025 show the deal was valued at over ₹2.83 lakh per square foot on carpet area.

Developed by Naman Developers, Naman Xana is an ultra-exclusive project offering just 16 residences, including nine simplex apartments, five duplex homes and one penthouse, Hindustan Times reported. Overlooking the Arabian Sea and the Mumbai Coastal Road, and located close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, the project highlights Worli’s emergence as Mumbai’s newest luxury housing hotspot. Real estate experts say this shift comes as established premium locations such as South Mumbai, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi and Bandra face limited scope for fresh ultra-luxury supply.

According to real estate consultants quoted by Hindustan Times, the Worli deal reset pricing benchmarks not only for the locality but across Mumbai. The apartments’ unobstructed sea views, expansive layouts and near-completion status made them exceptionally sought after. Ultra-luxury, ready-to-move-in homes remain scarce in the city, pushing values higher. Importantly, the acquisition was for personal use rather than investment, reflecting a rising preference among high-net-worth individuals for spacious residences with uninterrupted sea views and immediate occupancy.

Another major pharma-linked transaction in 2025 involved the Zydus Family Trust, associated with Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, formerly Cadila Healthcare, Hindustan Times reported. The trust purchased a luxury apartment at Oberoi Three Sixty West in Worli for ₹200 crore. Property registration documents show the deal attracted a stamp duty of ₹7.04 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. Registered on March 27, 2025, the purchase also included eight car parking spaces, underlining the premium nature of the acquisition.

Developed by Oberoi Realty, Oberoi Three Sixty West is one of Mumbai’s most prominent luxury residential projects, featuring two towers with 4 BHK and 5 BHK apartments, duplex units and penthouses, as per Hindustan Times. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022 and is home to several prominent personalities. Its residents reportedly include actor Shahid Kapoor, DMart founder Radhakrishna Damani and a promoter from the Everest Masala Group, reinforcing the project’s elite positioning.

The year also saw Alkem Laboratories Executive Director Sarvesh Singh purchasing a sea-facing duplex apartment in Bandra West for ₹174 crore at Supreme Universal’s Supreme ArtHouse project, Hindustan Times reported. Towards the end of 2025, Satish Kumar Singh and Premlata Singh, parents of Alkem founder Sandeep Singh, bought a luxury duplex in Bandra for ₹62.81 crore. Additional high-value purchases were recorded by pharma-linked buyers in Worli, Prabhadevi and Bandra, further underscoring the pharmaceutical sector’s growing influence in India’s ultra-luxury housing market, according to Hindustan Times.