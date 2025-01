Mumbai Local and Log Distance Trains Running 15 to 20 Minutes Late Due to Crack in Railway Track at Vaitarna Station (Watch Video)

Western Railway averted a major disaster after a crack in the railway track near Vaitarna station disrupted trains heading to Mumbai. The issue was detected early, preventing any accidents. Track replacement work is currently underway, leading to delays for long-distance trains.

Palghar, Maharashtra: A crack in the railway track at Vaitrana station disrupted trains to Mumbai. The issue was detected early, preventing an accident. Track replacement is underway, causing delays for long-distance trains pic.twitter.com/JF5Nuqh0EW — IANS (@ians_india) January 21, 2025

According to reports, the incident occurred around 7:30 am when a Mumbai-bound train derailed near Vaitarna station. Railway authorities promptly halted trains on this line at Palghar station, taking timely precautions to prevent further disaster.

WR's Mumbai Suburban local trains and long distance trains entering Mumbai are running late by 15-20 minutes late due to technical failure at Vaitarna Station.@RailMinIndia@drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, repair work on the damaged track is ongoing. While train services to Gujarat continue as scheduled, long-distance trains heading to Mumbai are running behind schedule. This delay may cause inconvenience to commuters heading to work in the morning.