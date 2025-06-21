Mumbai Local Jumbo Block: Western Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Borivali and Bhayandar on June 21-22

The Western Railway (WR) of Mumbai division has announced a night block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the intervening night of Saturday (June 21) and Sunday (June 22), to carry out essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment. According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a Jumbo Block will be implemented on the UP fast lines from 11:15 pm to 2:45 am and on the Down fast lines from 12:45 am to 4:15 am.

During this block period, all fast-line local trains will be rerouted to run on the slow lines between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali stations. Passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly, as some up-and-down local trains will be cancelled due to the block.

Also Read | Mumbai Mega Block on June 22, 2025: Local Train Services to Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details for Western Line.

On Friday evening, local train services and express trains on the Western line were disrupted due to the breakdown of overhead electric (OHE) wire near Palghar station, which frustrated crowds going back home from work. The problem occurred at 6.55 pm, affecting services to and from the station.

Western Railway spokesperson informed about the technical snag in the OHE (Overhead Equipment) wire near Palghar said, "Tower wagons have been dispatched to the site and restoration work is underway in the presence of senior railway staff. Services are expected to resume shortly."

Several express trains were short-terminated and cancelled during the problem. Virar—Bharuch Express train 19101 suspended its services. Later, train services in the UP and Downline were restored to normal.