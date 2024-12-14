Mumbai Local Mega Block on December 15, 2024: No Block in Central Line on Sunday, 5-Hour Jumbo Block on Western Line; Check Details of Harbour and Trans Harbour Lines

This Sunday, December 15, there is no block in the Central line of the Mumbai division, which means local train services will be operational as scheduled. There will be a 5-hour jumbo block tomorrow on the Western line between Borivali and Goregaon railway stations due to maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment.

Western Line Block

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN Slow lines between Borivali and Goregaon stations from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

During the block period, all UP and DOWN Slow line trains will run on Fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali. Due to the block, some Up & Down suburban services will remain cancelled, and some of the Andheri and Borivali locals will run up to Goregaon station. During the block period, no trains will be dealt from Platform Numbers 1, 2, 3 & 4 at Borivali station.

Check Timings:

Harbour Line Block

UP Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur, leaving CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled. Special local trains will run on the CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans Harbour Line Block

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans Harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.