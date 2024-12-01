Mumbai Local Train Accident: 21-Year-Old Gets Hit While Using Phone at Mulund Railway Station

A tragic accident at Mulund Railway Station claimed the life of a 21-year-old man, identified as Jayesh Sanjay Shelke, a resident of Tembhi Pada, Bhandup West. Shelke was struck by a moving train on Friday morning while reportedly distracted by his mobile phone near the edge of platform number 4.

The incident occurred around 10:10 a.m., according to the Kurla Railway Police. Senior Inspector Sambhaji Yadav confirmed that CCTV footage revealed Shelke was engrossed in his phone and failed to notice the approaching train. Despite attempts by bystanders to pull him back, the train hit him.

Shelke was immediately rushed to Agrawal Hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the incident.