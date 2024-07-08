Mumbai Local Train Accident: Belapur Woman Loses Both Legs While Boarding Train in Navi Mumbai

It has been raining continuously in Mumbai since last night. Many low-lying areas are flooded, impacting the local Mumbai Local services. The Central Railway and Harbor Railway have halted due to water logging on the tracks, causing delays in the Western Railway operations. Consequently, there is a surge in the number of passengers, leading to a massive crowd at the railway station. Unfortunately, a female passenger suffered a severe accident in the midst of this chaos, resulting in the loss of both her legs.

Reports indicate that a woman slipped and fell onto the tracks while traveling from Belapur CBD railway station to Thane via Panvel around 9 am. Tragically, the first women's coach of the train ran over her, shocking both passengers and railway authorities. Prompt action by the railway and police saved her life, but regrettably, her legs could not be salvaged.

The heavy overnight rains caused waterlogging in Kurla and Chunabhatti areas, leading to delays and cancellations of several harbor trains. As a result, citizens hurried to reach their workplaces. With no trains running from Belapur to Thane for hours, passengers crowded the stations, where the unfortunate incident occurred. The continuous downpour has reduced visibility in Mumbai's skies, impacting air traffic at the airport, with approximately 27 flights diverted so far.

Chief Minister urges public to stay indoors unless necessary

The heavy rains have disrupted life in Mumbai, causing traffic jams on roads and affecting railway services. The railway administration is actively working to clear water from the tracks and restore normalcy. The Chief Minister has put emergency agencies on high alert and advised citizens to venture out only if essential. Additionally, the Chief Minister has called upon the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration, and Emergency Services to collaborate effectively.