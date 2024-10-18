Mumbai Local Train Accident: CSMT Bound Local Derails In Central Line at Kalyan Station

Published: October 18, 2024 10:18 PM

Mumbai Local Train Accident: CSMT Bound Local Derails In Central Line at Kalyan Station

A local train heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) derailed at Kalyan Station on platform 2. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among passengers or railway staff, preventing a potentially more serious situation.

The derailment has left passengers from the Punjab Mail stranded at the railway station and caused significant delays for other local and express trains at Kalyan, a major junction.

