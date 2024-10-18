Mumbai Local Train Accident: CSMT Bound Local Derails In Central Line at Kalyan Station

A local train heading to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) derailed at Kalyan Station on platform 2. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries among passengers or railway staff, preventing a potentially more serious situation.

#BREAKING-- Mumbai CSMT bound local train derails at Kalyan station, platform 2. No injuries to anyone. Pic 2 credit @UmredkarBhupenpic.twitter.com/zZwPRB8Gat — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) October 18, 2024

Thank you RailMin @AshwiniVaishnaw & @IndianRailMedia



I'm stuck at Kalyan Junction for the past more than an hour.



There's a derailment of a train ahead.



Derailment is your only competence. But, thanks it isn't the train I'm traveling in. pic.twitter.com/FinCQMxjKp — Adv. M (@RURALINDIA) October 18, 2024

The derailment has left passengers from the Punjab Mail stranded at the railway station and caused significant delays for other local and express trains at Kalyan, a major junction.