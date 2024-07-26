Mumbai Local Train Accident: Man Falls from Moving Train After Being Struck by Pole (Watch Video)

In the first quarter of 2024, the Mumbai suburban rail network has recorded 565 passenger deaths on the Central and Western lines, with 139 fatalities due to falls from overcrowded trains. Handling 1,810 daily services for approximately 4 million passengers across 80 stations, the system is severely strained, often exceeding its capacity by over 100% during peak hours, when commuter numbers surge by 70%. Against this backdrop, a old video has emerged showing a man falling from a moving local train after being struck by a pole.

To run family we need Job, To save Job , have to attend office in time, To attend office we have to catch Train, To catch daily late , Overcrowded trains we have to risk our life . Family is more important than LIFE and for @RailMinIndia Mails and Express are important Than Lives pic.twitter.com/tvlloMwoI9 — मुंबई Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangha (@MumRail) July 25, 2024

The footage reveals the man, along with others, hanging outside the train's closed door. As he extended one hand, he was suddenly hit by a pole and fell off the train, leaving witnesses in shock. The incident, recorded by a passenger on another train, has gone viral. The condition of the victim is currently unknown. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) responded to the viral video on X, stating, "Thanks for the information. The matter has been forwarded to the concerned officers for necessary action." The exact time and place of the incident are still unclear, and it is unknown if the man survived.

Last year, CR wrote over 350 letters to companies requesting staggered shifts or rescheduled office hours to reduce overcrowding on trains. However, only about 15-20 responses came from small organizations with around 30 employees, which is insufficient to make a significant impact.Many commuters suggest that government agencies and ministries like Finance, MSME, Ministry of Commerce and Industry should urge organizations to alter their timings. Deepak Dubey, whose brother Avadhesh Dubey lost his life falling from an overcrowded CR train, believes that companies should allow work-from-home for those who can afford it to avoid such casualties. “We lost a young soul who could have contributed towards national growth by being part of the economy,” told Dubey.



