Mumbai Local Train Accident: Man Falls Into Creek From Moving Train Near Thane Station; Search Underway

A search operation is continuing to trace and rescue a 19-year-old man who fell into a creek near Thane station while travelling on a local train. Akash Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar in the Kalwa area, lost his balance and plunged into the water body around 1 pm on Thursday when the train was on the Vitawa railway bridge, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.



A search was carried out till 6.15 pm with the help of disaster management staff, fire brigade, Thane Disaster Response Force, local residents and fishermen using two boats, but the youth could not be traced, said police.

“We tried to resume the operation between 4 am and 7.30 am on Friday, but it had to be halted due to strong currents. The search will continue once conditions improve,” an official told the news agency PTI. Sharma was on his way from Mulund to Kalwa when the accident took place.